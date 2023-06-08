Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 152,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,818,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

