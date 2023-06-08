Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $98.73 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.17 or 0.00027148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00109084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,770,862 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

