HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 3.8%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 73,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 48,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
HF Foods Group Trading Up 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter.
HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
