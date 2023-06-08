HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 3.8%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 73,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 48,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

HF Foods Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HF Foods Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 203.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.