HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 59720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98.

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

