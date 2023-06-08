Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,455 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up approximately 1.1% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,358. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

