HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Mark H. Hildebrandt Purchases 781 Shares

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HEICO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEI-A traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.25. 229,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

