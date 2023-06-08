Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Head to Head Contrast

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 8 6 0 2.43 Pinterest 0 13 9 0 2.41

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.84%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -52.53% -17.45% -9.82% Pinterest -10.58% -4.83% -4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $276.24 million 2.43 -$137.40 million ($2.72) -4.38 Pinterest $2.80 billion 5.94 -$96.05 million ($0.45) -54.14

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinterest beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

