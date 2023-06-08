Headinvest LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 3,013,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,058. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

