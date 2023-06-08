Headinvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

