Headinvest LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

