Headinvest LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 3,075,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

