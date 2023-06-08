Headinvest LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 88,964 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 838,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 313,636 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,583. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

