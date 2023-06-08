Headinvest LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,073,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $741,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,917,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,546,309. The firm has a market cap of $954.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

