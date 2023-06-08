Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $107.17. 4,860,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,600. The stock has a market cap of $289.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $108.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

