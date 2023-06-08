Head to Head Review: Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) vs. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ohmyhome and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.14%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

61.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ohmyhome and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $5.24 million 13.92 N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 0.95 $104.22 million $1.62 19.79

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

This table compares Ohmyhome and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 5.77% 9.25% 6.76%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Ohmyhome on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

