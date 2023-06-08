Head to Head Review: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 4.16% 0.45% 0.15% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 26.87% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Catalyst Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 5.77 $180,000.00 $0.10 104.81 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $20.90 million 2.26 $6.55 million $4.94 7.84

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgage segment is involved in residential mortgage loans. The Commercial Mortgage segment is composed of cash flow loans and loans secured by real estate. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of loans based on estimates of costs and value associated with a complete project. The Commercial and Industrial segment covers identified cash flows and underlying collateral of the borrowers. The Consumer segment provides consumer personal loans which are secured by consumer personal assets, such as automobiles or recreational vehicles. The company was founded on March 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, IN.

