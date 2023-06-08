Head-To-Head Contrast: Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) vs. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apollomics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollomics N/A N/A N/A PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -12,572.13% N/A -174.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollomics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 749,900.00%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apollomics.

This table compares Apollomics and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollomics $1.45 million 331.64 -$240.81 million N/A N/A PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $818,000.00 0.04 -$131.07 million ($2.13) 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Apollomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Apollomics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollomics beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollomics

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

