Head to Head Comparison: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) vs. Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intuit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Intuit has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuit and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 9.32 $2.07 billion $7.92 53.45 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $491.35, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Intuit beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

(Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.