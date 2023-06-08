Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.57

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.57 and last traded at C$46.48, with a volume of 24614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.59.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

