Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 118,465 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,465 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flex by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,921. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,332 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

