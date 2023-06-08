Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $92,394,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 176,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.03. 896,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

