Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 265.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Arcosa worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $28,879,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 764.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arcosa by 57.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 139,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcosa Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,775. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.55.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Activity at Arcosa
In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
