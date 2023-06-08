Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 22,875 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 121,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

