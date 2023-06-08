Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,390,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 158,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,684 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.