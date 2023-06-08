Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.41. 21,712,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,496,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

