Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,931 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,743. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

