Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,292 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,023,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,761,000 after buying an additional 2,004,524 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Profile

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 1,080,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,441. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.