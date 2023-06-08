Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 405 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.19. 795,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of -197.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

