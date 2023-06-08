Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 237,176 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,176 shares during the period. Mirion Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIR stock remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 271,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 41.71%.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

