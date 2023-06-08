GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and $414.63 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002885 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

