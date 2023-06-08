Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Up 2.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 36,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

