GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.24

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNCGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

