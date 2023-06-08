GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.24

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
GrainCorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.