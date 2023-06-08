Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Graham Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE GHM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133 million, a P/E ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

