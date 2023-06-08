Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
Graham Trading Up 6.8 %
NYSE GHM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Graham has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133 million, a P/E ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 0.48.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
