Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GHH stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. Gooch & Housego has a 52 week low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 958.32 ($11.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £148.30 million, a PE ratio of -7,350.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 520.28.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.32) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

