GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.11 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 1.4 %

GitLab stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GitLab

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

