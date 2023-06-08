GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.00 million-$130.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.04 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.