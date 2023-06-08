GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Scotiabank

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

GitLab Trading Up 1.4 %

GitLab stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

