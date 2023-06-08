Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,549,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Gilead Sciences worth $648,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,000. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Get Rating

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

