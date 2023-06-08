GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 25% Higher

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 100,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 54,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

See Also

