GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 830,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 137,880 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after buying an additional 324,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,361,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 43,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

