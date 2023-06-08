GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,916. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

