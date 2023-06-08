GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $326.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.58.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

