GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

