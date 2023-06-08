GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,276 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,029,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 38,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,932. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.