GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,855,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,310,000 after buying an additional 970,614 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

