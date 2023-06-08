GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,557,000.

UCON opened at $24.29 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

