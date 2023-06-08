GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,690,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after buying an additional 614,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $47.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

