GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,233 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 75,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

