GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $49.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

