George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50.

On Monday, April 10th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

